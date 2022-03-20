How to Watch ‘An Audience With Adele’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

A popular Adele special that went viral last year for reuniting the singer with her high school English teacher is finally available to watch here in the U.S.

An Audience with Adele was filmed at the prestigious London Palladium in the U.K. and originally aired on the British broadcaster ITV last November. Now, the concert special is being broadcast stateside on NBC.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch An Audience with Adele on TV and online.

An Audience with Adele: Air Date, Run Time, Channel

An Audience with Adele airs tonight, Sunday March 20, 2022 on NBC at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT). The two-hour special will feature Adele performing some of her most popular hits, including songs from her latest album, 30, while sharing personal anecdotes and “memorable interactions” with friends, family and surprise guests in the audience.

How to Watch An Audience with Adele on TV

If you have a digital TV antenna (like this one from Amazon) or a traditional cable package, you can watch An Audience With Adele on TV on NBC. Check your local listings to see which channel NBC is on in your area.

Don’t have cable? Read on to find out how to stream An Audience With Adele online.

How to Stream An Audience with Adele Online

If you want to watch An Audience with Adele online, you’re in luck: there are a couple of ways to stream the Adele special live or on-demand.

Watch An Audience with Adele on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu offers live streaming of NBC through its Hulu + Live TV plan. A Hulu + Live TV subscription is just $69.99 and includes access to all of Hulu’s shows and movies plus 70+ live TV channels, including NBC. A bonus: Hulu + Live TV plans now also include free subscriptions to ESPN+ and Disney+.

Sign up for Hulu + Live TV here and get instant access to live stream An Audience with Adele online tonight.

Buy: Hulu + Live TV at $69.99

Watch An Audience with Adele on Peacock

If you can wait a day to watch the Adele special, An Audience with Adele will air on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, starting on Monday, March 21.

Adele’s special will be available exclusively on the Peacock Premium tier, which costs $4.99 a month. Peacock Premium will still show you a few ads, but not as many as watching the concert on TV. In fact, Peacock lists the runtime of An Audience with Adele at one hour and ten minutes online.

Sign up for Peacock Premium to watch An Audience with Adele online. Your subscription will let you stream the Adele concert special online on-demand and as many times as you want. You can start, stop and pause the Adele show at your leisure, and you can watch An Audience with Adele on TV, on your computer, tablet or phone.

Buy: Peacock Premium at $4.99

How to Stream An Audience with Adele Online Free

Want to watch An Audience with Adele online for free? Sling TV is a live streaming service that offers NBC in most major markets and right now, Sling has a 3-day free trial that you can get in time to stream An Audience with Adele online free.

You can cancel your subscription after your free trial is up or continue on with Sling for just $30 a month. Check to see if Sling offers NBC in your area here and then sign-up to watch An Audience with Adele online free.

Buy: 3-Day Free Trial at Sling TV

While Peacock offers a free tier, the Adele concert will only be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Still, there are a couple of ways to get Peacock Premium free to watch An Audience with Adele online.

Comcast and Cox offers a free subscription to the premium tier of Peacock for Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV customers, respectively. Charter Spectrum TV and Spectrum Internet customers also get Peacock Premium for free.

If you’re with any of those providers, follow the links above to add Peacock Premium to your account for free, to watch An Audience with Adele for free online.

An Audience with Adele: Setlist, Performers, Spoilers

An Audience with Adele is part of the long-running An Audience with… series that has been airing in the UK since the Eighties. The popular series features a notable performer singing their tunes and chatting with fans in an intimate setting, and past installments have featured everyone from Elton John to the Spice Girls.

It was so much fun, people were wild, I was reunited with my favourite teacher from school when I was a teenager, Scary Spice was there, my fans were there and it was just the best, knees up of a night 🇬🇧 — Adele (@Adele) March 19, 2022

Speaking of the Spice Girls, Adele revealed on Twitter that “Scary Spice” (a.k.a. Mel B) was in the audience for her special. The special also went viral when it was first released last fall for — spoiler alert — featuring a reunion between Adele and her high school English teacher. The tearful exchange began after Adele was asked by actress Emma Thompson about someone who had made an impact on her, and the singer opened up about her teacher, Ms. McDonald.

The one-off concert, which was executive produced by Adele herself, also features a setlist of ten songs, including her latest hit “Easy on Me,” along with fan favorites like “Hello” and “Rolling In the Deep.” While ten songs were featured on the initial airing of An Audience with Adele, the singer reportedly recorded three other songs that were cut for time — it’s not clear whether those songs, which include the fan favorite “When We Were Young,” will be included on the NBC rebroadcast or Peacock stream.

An Audience with Adele airs tonight on NBC at 9pm ET. You can stream it the next day on Peacock.