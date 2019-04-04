Watch Alec Baldwin Discuss the Future of His Trump Character on ‘Fallon’

Alec Baldwin isn’t sure whether he’ll continue to play Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live when the current season ends. The actor appeared on The Tonight Show and told Jimmy Fallon that he’s open to returning next season. “I really don’t know,” Baldwin said in response to his future impersonation plans for Trump. “I just don’t know.”

Baldwin currently appears as the president about once a month, typically whenever Lorne Michael asks. But it’s only when it’s convenient in his own schedule. “This is a business where these relationships you have with people are so important,” the actor told Fallon. “I love Lorne. I love Lorne to death. Lorne call me up and he’ll be like ‘Are you coming this weekend?’ And I’m like, ‘I was thinking of having some kidney dialysis.’ And he’s like, ‘Okay, sure, great, sure. You do that. You have the dialysis and don’t come do the show.’ But they keep pulling me back in.”

In response to fans who have criticized his portrayal of Trump, Baldwin explained, “When you do the cold opening you’re lighting a fuse. When you come out there for the cold opening it’s not like we’re going to pause and do some Steven Soderbergh movie now where I’m playing Trump. We’ve got to drive it and make it brassy and loud and fast. So I do my world famous mediocre Trump impersonation that fits into the show.”

In last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Baldwin’s Trump joined Robert de Niro’s Robert Mueller in a cold open about the Mueller Report. “I am reading zero pages, but Sean Hannity read it and was so excited he texted me an eggplant,” Baldwin’s Trump says of the report, which was released the week prior to the episode.