Watch Aaron Paul Join ‘Westworld’ in Season Three Trailer

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul will join Westworld‘s upcoming third season, as teased in a new trailer for the series. The short teaser, aired before the Game of Thrones finale, revealed Paul’s character moving through a futuristic world before coming face to face with Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores.

Set to Pink Floyd’s “Brain Damage,” the trailer showcases several cast members, including Wood, Paul, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi and Marshawn Lynch. “Sometimes, it seems like the world looks alright,” Paul voices in the trailer. “Like they put a coat of paint on it. But inside it’s rotting to pieces. They said they would make a better world — smooth away the rough edges. But that was a lie. I guess the rough edges are the only thing I’m hanging onto.”

While there’s no official word on the plot for season three, HBO describes the show as “a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth.” HBO also hasn’t confirmed a date for the return of Westworld, but has confirm it will be back in 2020.