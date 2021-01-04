New ‘Wandavision’ Trailer Riffs on Fifties Television Sitcoms

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Wandavision, the latest Avengers spin-off television series. It’s set to premiere on January 15th on Disney Plus.

The one-minute clip sees the series’ main couple, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), sending off classic Fifties family sitcoms such as I Love Lucy, portraying a happily married pair in idyllic suburban America. Of course, beneath the monochrome, there’s a twist: Wanda and Vision’s double life as super-powered beings begins to creep into their domestic bliss, and villains lurk behind every manicured lawn and under every sewer grate.

The new spot also features the original theme song for the show, composed by Oscar-winning songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, Coco).

“WandaVision is such a cool, strange, one-of-a-kind project,” Lopez says on penning songs for a show that takes place in eras ranging from the Fifties to the early aughts. “When the director, Matt Shakman — an old friend from my college days — pitched it to us, we didn’t have to think about it. We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone.”

“I grew up in the Eighties watching shows from every decade on the networks all day long,” Anderson-Lopez adds. “Episodes from I Love Lucy, Brady Bunch, and Family Ties shaped who I am and how I move through the world. So this project was a dream come true.”