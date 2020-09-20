‘WandaVision’: See Scarlet Witch and Vision in Old-School Sitcom Setup in First Teaser

A new teaser for WandaVision, the highly anticipated live-action series from Marvel Studios — which stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision — was released during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday night. The short clip featured the characters in a classic black-and-white sitcom setup, living “idealized suburban lives,” before they realize all is not what it seems, and it cuts to a series of vignettes that hinted at potential plot lines.

The teaser also features Kathryn Hahn (playing a “nosy neighbor), who laughs at Vision and reminds him that he’s dead. WandaVision is created by Jac Schaeffer (who has written on both Captain Marvel and the delayed Black Widow), features a who’s-who of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, including Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis (Thor movies), Randall Park as FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, a character from Captain Marvel.

In a press release last week, Disney announced that “with the first anniversary of Disney+ on November 12, the service will kick off its second year with even more original entertainment premiering in late 2020 including WandaVision, the upcoming original series from Marvel Studios.” The studio still hasn’t given an official release date, although they did reveal that the second season of The Mandalorian will debut October 30th, so we can assume the Marvel drop will arrive some time later.