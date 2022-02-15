Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall to Host the Oscars

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall will host the 94th Academy Awards, the Academy announced on Tuesday during a segment on Good Morning America. Variety first reported the news on Monday. It marks the first time in three years that the Oscars will have dedicated hosts for the ceremony.

All three comedian-actresses are seasoned awards shows hosts and have received various accolades throughout their careers. Sykes, an Emmy Award-winner and 14-time Emmy nominee, hosted the GLAAD Media Awards in 2018. Schumer, also an Emmy Award-winner and 12-time Emmy nominee, served as host for the MTV Movie Awards in 2015. Hall, who won the New York Film Critics Award for Best Actress for her role in 2018’s Support the Girls, hosted the BET Awards in 2019.

Reps for Sykes, Schumer and Hall did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment.

The Oscars hit record low viewership numbers last year, drawing 3 million fewer viewers than the previous low in 2018. The show’s hostless streak began in 2019 when Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting duties after a series of past homophobic tweets resurfaced. In his stead, that ceremony featured an opening monologue from Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph.

Will Packer, producer for the 2022 ceremony, was tasked reintroducing an air of excitement to the star-studded event and reportedly explored different ways to restructure the show. According to The New York Times, he considered a variety of scenarios — ranging from utilizing a rotating cast of MCs to offering the hosting gig to actors including Jon Hamm, Chris Rock and Steve Martin

The Oscars will take place March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on ABC.