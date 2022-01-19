 Watch the Trailer for Bill Cosby Docuseries, Directed by W. Kamau Bell - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Why Our Creator Economy Is Turning to Luxury and ‘Attention’ to Bridge the Gap Between Celebrities and Consumers
Home TV TV News

‘A Lot of People Knew:’ Watch the Official Trailer for W. Kamau Bell’s Bill Cosby Docuseries

We Need to Talk About Cosby premieres on Showtime on Sunday, Jan. 30

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

Showtime has released the official trailer for We Need to Talk About Cosby, W. Kamau Bell’s four-part docuseries exploring the complicated, tainted legacy of Bill Cosby, following the dozens of sexual misconduct allegations against the comedian.

In the trailer, Bell interviews and sparks candid conversations with fellow comedians, actors, and Cosby accusers about the nuances of his legacy and what allowed Cosby to allegedly sexually abuse countless women. “Do not edit this: A lot of people knew,” the trailer begins, with an interview from actress Eden Tirl, who has accused Cosby of attempting to assault her. “Because you can’t do what he did unless you have other people supporting what you’re doing.”

The trailer is laced with nearly self-incriminating archival clips of Cosby in interviews and on The Cosby Show, along with an introduction from Bell: “Bill Cosby had been one of my heroes. I’m a Black man, a stand-up comic, born in the Seventies. This was complicated. How do we talk about Bill Cosby?”

Set to premiere on Showtime on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m., the docuseries will explore how Cosby went from cultural leader and hero to a disgraced man accused of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, and sexual battery by more than 60 women over 60 years. (The docuseries will also be screened at Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22.)

Cosby was released from state prison after over two years last summer after appealing to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which overturned a 2018 sexual assault conviction.

In This Article: Bill Cosby, movie announcement, trailer, W. Kamau Bell

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.