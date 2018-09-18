W. Kamau Bell Remembers Anthony Bourdain in Final ‘Parts Unknown’ Trailer

W. Kamau Bell reflects on his travels through Kenya with Anthony Bourdain in the latest trailer for the final season of Parts Unknown. Ahead of the episode’s September 23rd premiere, Bell also discussed the show’s importance in providing a window to other cultures.

“Tony has made some of the best television in the history of television. It was compelling, smartest. I really felt like a passenger and just wanted to be present for it and I didn’t want to suck, because that was my overwhelming feeling, like ‘Don’t screw up his show,'” Bell says in an interview filmed after Bourdain’s death.

“Anyone who had dreams of traveling with Tony, it’s exactly as cool as you think it is.”

The trailer also features a touching, between-takes moment between Bourdain and Bell where the late chef admits of his Parts Unknown gig, “I can not fucking believe that I get to do this.”

The Kenya episode is the only episode in the upcoming 12th and final season to feature Bourdain’s trademark voiceover; while filming concluded on a handful of other episodes, Bourdain did not finish post-production work on any other episodes at the time of his June 8th suicide.

“You know if Tony was still alive, I would just have him here to help me process it,” Bell added. “The greater context of the show and the reality of it and the fact that Tony’s gone makes that like a punch in the gut.”