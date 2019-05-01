Kristen Bell Returns to ‘Veronica Mars’ in Season 4 Trailer

The return of Veronica Mars is a legendary one for online fandom: after the CW television series was cancelled in 2007 after three seasons, a 2013 Kickstarter campaign for a feature film raised more than enough funds in less than eleven hours.

Now, Kristen Bell’s beloved PI character makes a return to the small screen – your computer screen, that is. Veronica Mars‘ fourth season will premiere on Hulu, and the streaming service released the first teaser trailer on Wednesday.

Like prior seasons, Season 4 will be set in the fictional seaside town of Neptune, California, this time during the height of spring break partying. “Spring break was sketchy, but this was worse,” Mars says in a voiceover. “Neptune was experiencing a crime wave.” A series of bombings threaten to destroy Neptune as a spring break destination – or its existence as a whole – and it’s up to Mars to solve the mystery of who’s behind it.

Veronica Mars premieres July 26th on Hulu.