Veronica Mars Gets Called Back to Neptune in Season 4 Trailer

The full-length trailer for Hulu’s Veronica Mars Season 4 has arrived. The cult show returns with eight episodes on the streaming platform on July 26th.

The new season sees Veronica returning to the seaside town of Neptune just as a series of bombings decimate the party-goers there for spring break. With lives on the line and the town’s tourism industry in jeopardy, Veronica is hired by the family of one of the deceased to crack the case. Soon she discovers that a peculiar form of class warfare between the town’s elite and the working class that rely on tourism may be the culprit.

Season Four of Veronica Mars sees Kristen Bell returning to the role, and co-stars Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring and J.K. Simmons. This will be the first season of Veronica Mars since the show was cancelled from the CW in 2007, and the first appearance of the character following the Kickstarter-funded theatrical film in 2013.