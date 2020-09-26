‘Veep’ Cast to Virtually Reunite for Democratic Party of Wisconsin Event

A year after the Veep series finale, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of beloved HBO comedy will come together for a one-night-only virtual reunion to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

For the October 4th livestream, Louis-Dreyfus will be rejoined by former cast mates Anna Chlumskey, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Tim Simons and Clea DuVall, as well as special guests. Veep showrunner David Mandel will serve as moderator for the reunion.

“All roads to the White House go through the great state of Wisconsin. Trump can’t win re-election if he doesn’t win Wisconsin,” Louis-Dreyfus said on Twitter. “So, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has built an unprecedented voter mobilization operation, and they need resources in these final days to deliver Wisconsin to vice president Joe Biden and Senator Harris.”

Veep is the latest virtual reunion assembled in order to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin: In recent weeks, the casts of The Princess Bride and Parks and Recreation have also huddled around a Zoom in an effort to swing the key battleground state. “Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” the Act Blue site states.

Louis-Dreyfus added, “The future of democracy is on the line, people. Come and join us and be part of winning Wisconsin, taking down Trump and electing Joe Biden.”