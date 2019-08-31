 Valerie Harper: Hollywood Pays Tribute to ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star – Rolling Stone
Valerie Harper: Hollywood Pays Tribute to ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star

Ed Asner, Alyssa Milano, Topher Grace and more remember Emmy-winning co-star

Following news of Valerie Harper’s death Friday, Hollywood – including many of her former co-stars – paid tribute to the Mary Tyler Moore Show actress.

“A beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine. Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon,” Ed Asner tweeted of his fellow Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star; both Harper and Asner went on to star in their own spinoff series, Rhoda and Lou Grant, respectively.

Harper, who portrayed Rhoda Morgenstern in the main cast of the pioneering Mary Tyler Moore Show for four seasons before spending five seasons playing the character on Rhoda, died at the age of 80 following a long battle with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, a rare condition where cancer cells spread to the membranes around the brain; even after the diagnosis, and given months to live, Harper still appeared on the 2013 season of Dancing With the Stars.

Over a career that spanned seven decades, the four-time Emmy-winning Harper would also make guest appearances in shows like Melrose Place, Sex in the City, The Simpsons and That ’70s Show.

“I was so sad to hear that the amazing Valerie Harper passed away. ‘Aunt Paula’ was as wonderful to work with as she was funny. My best to her family,” Topher Grace tweeted of the That ’70s Show guest.

Alyssa Milano, who appeared alongside Harper on Melrose Place, tweeted of the actress, “Valerie Harper was always the most gracious and the kindest actor on set. She will be missed. Rest In Peace.”

