Comic Book Fan Theories Become Real-Life Conspiracies in ‘Utopia’ Trailer

A comic book story contains a web of real-life conspiracies in the new trailer for Utopia, set to premiere September 25th on Amazon Prime Video.

Created by acclaimed writer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), the series centers around a comic book called Utopia and a select group of fans who believe there are hidden messages contained in the pages that predict actual events. In a chilling — although certainly unintended — parallel to this real-life moment, the superfans find themselves confronting a deadly pandemic that the Utopia comic says will lead to humanity’s downfall.

To stop the virus and save the world, the superfans team up with not only a wily scientist played by Rainn Wilson but the central character of the comics, Jessica Hyde (played by Sasha Lane), whose real-life existence only adds credence to the conspiracy. John Cusack will also star as Dr. Kevin Christie, head of the bio-tech company that seems the likely culprit for the virus.

Utopia will also star Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton and Cory Michael Smith.