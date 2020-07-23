Conspiracy Gets Real in Trailer for Amazon Prime Series ‘Utopia’

Amazon Prime Video released the first teaser for its newest series Utopia on Thursday. Based on the British serial of the same name, the eight-episode series starring John Cusack and Rainn Wilson premieres this fall on the streaming platform.

The show centers on a group of comic book fans who bond over their shared love for a comic titled “Utopia.” Over time, Ian (Dan Byrd), Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) discover secret messages within the pages of the comic book, predicting an apocalyptic future. Portions of “Utopia” begin to come to life, and eventually the group comes face-to-face with some of its more prominent and deadly characters. Cusack and Wilson portray two doctors involved in studying the “Utopia” phenomenon.

The series also stars Sasha Lane, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith. Gillian Flynn created and executive produced the series alongside Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on Sharp Objects), Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly.

The series was originally to be produced by HBO with David Fincher – who filmed the adaptation of Flynn’s bestselling novel Gone Girl – set to direct, but Utopia moved to Amazon in 2018 and filmed throughout 2019.