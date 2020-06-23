‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Teases Reboot With Vintage Mix of Murder, Disappearances and the Paranormal

The long-running television series Unsolved Mysteries teased its return on Netflix with a new trailer that features a look at its fresh batch of creepy, eerie and inexplicable cases.

Unsolved Mysteries originally aired on NBC between 1987 and 1997, jumped to CBS for two more seasons and then eventually became a Lifetime staple, with the channel airing a mix of reruns and some new episodes. The show was revived by Spike TV in 2008, again with a mix of old and new episodes. The upcoming Netflix version will feature 12 new episodes; the first six of will premiere July 1st.

The new trailer for the reboot doesn’t offer much in the way of specifics about the cases being explored, although the mix of tense interviews and melodramatic reenactments is vintage Unsolved Mysteries. Per a press release, the “12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.”

The original creators of Unsolved Mysteries — Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove — returned to executive produce the reboot under their Cosgrove/Meurer Productions umbrella. It was also co-produced by 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.