‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Shares Trailer for Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Special

Help Kimmy stop a cult leader, marry a British prince or somehow start a war against the robots in Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Jon Blistein

Ellie Kemper’s Kimmy Schmidt foils the nefarious plot of the crazy reverend who kidnapped her — or maybe doesn’t — in the new trailer for the interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, Kimmy vs. the Reverend, premiering May 12th on Netflix.

The film finds former “mole woman” Kimmy Schmidt preparing to marry her new fiancé Prince Frederick (played by Daniel Radcliffe) when she discovers that doomsday cult leader Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm) has likely kidnapped and kept another group of girls in a different secret bunker — just as he did to her years before.

The trailer teases the choose-your-own-adventure style of the film, which allows viewers to pick whether Kimmy gets married or rescues the girls, plans her wedding or makes out with Frederick — or somehow starts a war against the robots.

Kimmy vs. the Reverend features Kemper and the rest of the show’s core cast, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane and Jane Krakowski. Show creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock wrote the special alongside Sam Means and Meredith Scardino, while Claire Scanlon directed it.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt originally ran for four seasons on Netflix, wrapping in January 2019.

In This Article: Netflix, Tina Fey

