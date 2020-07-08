‘Umbrella Academy’ Season Two Trailer Finds Our Heroes Lost in Time

Netflix has released a new trailer for Season Two of The Umbrella Academy, which features a new song from My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, who created the comic the Netflix show is based on.

Season Two of The Umbrella Academy finds the group of sibling heroes transported to Dallas, Texas, in 1963 after they’re forced to do a bit of time-hopping to stop a present-day apocalypse at the end of Season One. As it turns out, however, their decision to travel back in time has set in motion another doomsday event, one that’s linked to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The new trailer finds the Umbrella Academy trying to thwart this second apocalypse, while simultaneously running from a trio of Swedish assassins. There’s also plenty of sibling bickering and Sixties nostalgia; Way’s new song, “Here Comes the End,” perfectly complements the action.

“I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of The Umbrella Academy was being shot,” Way said of the song in a statement. “By the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality.”

The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher. Season Two premieres July 31st.