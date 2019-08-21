A new, exhaustive box set, Twin Peaks: From Z to A, will collect all of the puzzle pieces of David Lynch’s quintessential northwestern mystery. The set, available only on Blu-ray, includes all three television seasons and the prequel movie Fire Walk With Me, as well as the film’s deleted scenes (dubbed here as The Missing Pieces). It also includes new interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and other bonus material. The box is limited to 25,000 copies and will come out on December 10th.

“It’s yrev very good to see you again old friends,” David Lynch said in a statement.

The previously unreleased content includes behind-the-scenes footage of Lynch filming Twin Peaks third season (which was subtitled on Showtime as A Limited Series Event) with 20 to 30-minute featurettes for each of its 18 parts. There’s a new joint interview with Kyle MacLachlan, who played Agent Dale Cooper, among other characters, and Sheryl Lee, who played Laura Palmer, and a separate featurette with Harry Goaz (Deputy Andy) and Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran) called “On the Couch.” Additionally, the collection includes unedited performances from the Roadhouse Bar featured in A Limited Series Event.

The collection also includes 4K Ultra High Definition versions of the original Twin Peaks pilot and the Limited Series‘ eighth episode. Lynch oversaw both transfers. And it will feature all of the existing bonus material from previous home-video releases of Twin Peaks. It features 20 hours of new and existing bonus content.

Outside of the video content, the box set includes acrylic figurines depicting Laura Palmer kissing Agent Dale Cooper. It’s housed in the series “Red Room,” though people will be able to take them and put them in their own red rooms in their houses. There are also prints of scenes from the Red Room.

In addition to the From Z to A release, there will also be a less-deluxe compendium, Twin Peaks: The Television Collection, available on DVD and Blu-ray on October 15th that focuses on the TV series. It also includes all of the previously available bonus content.

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Lynch discussed what he liked about filming the series in the woods of Washington state. “Oh, the woods are full of mystery,” he said. “It’s really great. Daytime woods are really beautiful, but at night, the mystery quotient goes way up and it’s a real beautiful experience. The woods in the Northwest, they’re friendly woods. I guess you could come across a bear, though by and large they’re very friendly. But they still hold a mystery. They’re kind of overwhelming when you’re in them and it’s night.”