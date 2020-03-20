 TV Shows Donate Supplies to Hospitals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
TV Shows Donate Supplies to Hospitals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Resident, Grey’s Anatomy and others are donating masks, gloves and more

By

Reporter

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (10054185aa)THE RESIDENT: L-R: Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, guest star Coral Pena Sanchez and Matt Czuchry in the "Comrades in Arms" episode of THE RESIDENT airing Monday, Jan. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2017 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Guy D'Alema/FOX'The Resident' TV Show Season 1 - 2018It centers on an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine. Lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered.

'The Resident' is among the medical TV shows that are donating medical supplies to local hospitals.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Several TV shows have begun donating medical supplies, cleaning goods and food pallets to local hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fox’s The Resident and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, its spinoff Station 19, and The Good Doctor are among the medical series that are contributing goods to hospitals.

As CNN reports, The Resident, which films in Atlanta, Georgia, donated the production’s masks, gloves and gowns to Grady Memorial Hospital.

“To the entire team @theresidentfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves and all the things healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” Dr. Karen Law, the program director of Internal Medicine at Emory University, wrote in an Instagram post. “Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community.”

View this post on Instagram

"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude

A post shared by klaw (@karen.ll.law) on

 

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 also made donations. “At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks, which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful,” the shows’ executive producer Krista Vernoff said in a statement to CNN. “At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves, which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

Other shows making donations to area hospitals include The Good Doctor, which shoots in Vancouver, Canada, and Fox’s Filthy Rich — the dramedy is not a medical series, but it plans to donate cleaning supplies and food pallets.

The donations come at a time when doctors and nurses are taking to social media to plead for personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and face shields as hospital supplies dwindle.

 

