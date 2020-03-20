TV Shows Donate Supplies to Hospitals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Several TV shows have begun donating medical supplies, cleaning goods and food pallets to local hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fox’s The Resident and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, its spinoff Station 19, and The Good Doctor are among the medical series that are contributing goods to hospitals.

As CNN reports, The Resident, which films in Atlanta, Georgia, donated the production’s masks, gloves and gowns to Grady Memorial Hospital.

“To the entire team @theresidentfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves and all the things healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” Dr. Karen Law, the program director of Internal Medicine at Emory University, wrote in an Instagram post. “Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community.”

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 also made donations. “At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks, which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful,” the shows’ executive producer Krista Vernoff said in a statement to CNN. “At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves, which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

Other shows making donations to area hospitals include The Good Doctor, which shoots in Vancouver, Canada, and Fox’s Filthy Rich — the dramedy is not a medical series, but it plans to donate cleaning supplies and food pallets.

The donations come at a time when doctors and nurses are taking to social media to plead for personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and face shields as hospital supplies dwindle.