Tupac, Afeni Shakur Docuseries Headed to FX

Network also prepping projects on hip-hop power brokers, fight for LGBTQ rights

Rapper/actor Tupac Shakur w. mother Afeni Shakur (L) in courthouse hallway after his arrest on sodomy charges involving 20-yr-old woman at the Hotel Parker Meridien. (Photo by Kimberly Butler/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

FX unveiled a new slate of documentary programming that includes a a five-part project on Tupac and Afeni Shakur.

FX announced a new slate of docuseries including a five-part project on Tupac and Afeni Shakur, as well as a six-episode investigation into a dying breed of old school hip-hop power brokers. The network announced five new docuseries in total, plus one feature documentary, though they have yet to share premiere dates for any of the programs.

Per a press release, Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur will tell the story of “the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history, whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice are more relevant today than ever.” Afeni, who worked as an activist and served as a member of the Black Panthers, was a constant source of inspiration for Tupac, most famously on his 1995 single, “Dear Mama.”

Filmmaker Allen Hughes will direct Outlaw. He previously helmed the 2017 HBO docuseries on Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, The Defiant Ones.

Along with Outlaw, FX is also prepping Hip Hop Untold, a six-part series about “a dying breed of power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop.” While the statement from FX doesn’t offer any specifics about who will be featured in series, the show will reportedly offer a “deep dive into the paradox of America’s criminalization of the genre and fascination with the street culture that exists within it.”

The other docuseries coming to FX include Pride, a six-part history of the fight for LGBTQ civil rights in America that will feature a different LGBTQ director helming each episode. There will also be a six-part adaptation of Errol Morris’ book A Wilderness of Error, about a Green Beret physician accused of killing his wife, and The Most Dangerous Animal of All, which is based on a book by Gary L. Stewart, who set out to find his biological father — and discovered that man was likely the Zodiac Killer. Lastly, FX will also produce a feature-length documentary, Women in Comedy, which was directed by Andrea Nevins and examines “the changing landscape for women in stand up.”

