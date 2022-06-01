 Tucker Carlson Invites Wrath of ARMY by Dissing BTS White House Visit - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Aespa Are Getting Ready to Release Their Next Mini-Album 'Girls'
Home TV TV News

Tucker Carlson Invites Wrath of ARMY After Insulting BTS White House Visit

Fox News host just ensured his replies will become a wasteland of Jimin fancams and J-Hope GIFs for all eternity

By

Senior News Editor

Kat Bouza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Members of the K-pop supergroup BTS from left, Jimin, RM, Jin, and J-Hope, join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Members of the K-pop supergroup BTS from left, Jimin, RM, Jin, and J-Hope, join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Members of the K-pop supergroup BTS from left, Jimin, RM, Jin, and J-Hope, join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Washington.

Evan Vucci/AP

Tucker Carlson learned a valuable lesson today: If you come for K-pop, the K-pop fans will come for you.

Speaking on Tucker Carlson Tonight Tuesday, the Fox News host and noted Russian sycophant took aim at K-pop’s most dangerous target: BTS. The global megastars were in Washington to discuss “Asian inclusion and representation” and address anti-Asian discrimination with President Joe Biden — something that just didn’t sit right with Tucker.

“Yeah, so we got a Korean pop group to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States,” he said. “Okay. Good job, guys.”

If questioning the activism of one of the most popular musical artists on the planet wasn’t enough to enrage digital infantry of the BTS fan ARMY, Carlson later suggested extending White House invites to youth icons like BTS was helping “degrade” America. “And it’s working,” he added.

Related Stories

White House Press Unleash Their Inner ARMY During BTS Briefing
Benny Blanco Blends Three BTS Classics Into a New Remix Medley

Related Stories

The Young Americans paying tribute to Richard Rodgers in the late Seventies
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement
Meet the Creators and Activists Leading Social Media's Next Wave

Upon learning of Carlson’s comments, Twitter (rightfully) lost its shit, exploding with memes and fervent prayers for ARMY  to decimate the Fox figurehead into oblivion. “He doesn’t know the force he just awoke,” one user tweeted — and anyone unfortunate enough to have made even a lighthearted joke about BTS online would call that assessment an understatement. Force? More like an unrelenting, 24/7 onslaught of pain. In short: RIP to Tucker’s mentions.

The cable news charlatan is seemingly unaware that the K-pop powerhouse — comprised of Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope —  have previously spoken out against anti-Asian violence in the U.S., so their White House invite isn’t exactly the stretch Carlson makes it out to be. In March 2021, BTS addressed the then-recent wave of crime targeting Asians across America. “We stand against racial discrimination,” BTS wrote in a statement accompanied by the hashtags #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate. “We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English.”

“The way we think is that everything that we do, and our existence itself, is contributing to the hope for leaving this xenophobia, these negative things, behind. It’s our hope, too, that people in the minority will draw some energy and strength from our existence,” RM told Rolling Stone in the group’s May 2021 cover story. “Yes, there’s xenophobia, but there are also a lot of people who are very accepting. . . . The fact that we have faced success in the United States is very meaningful in and of itself.”

Ultimately, the BTS comments merely served as a poorly planned preamble to an interview with fellow shit-stirrer Candace Owens discussing the “disarray” of the Biden White House. BTS will likely remain unbothered by Carlson’s quip — especially ahead of the upcoming release of their anthology album, Proof. But Tucker? He just guaranteed his replies will become a wasteland of Jimin fancams and J-Hope GIFs for all eternity.

At ease, ARMY. You’ve done your duty.

 

 

 

In This Article: BTS, BTS Army, Tucker Carlson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.