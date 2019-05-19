×
See Trump White House Sing Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ on ‘SNL’

Season 44’s cast members, with help from Robert De Niro’s Robert Mueller, close out final Season 44 cold open on musical note

Saturday Night Live‘s final cold open of Season 44 ended on a musical note as the series’ Trump administration sang a tribute to the president to the tune of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

“I’m on cruise control to a second term and there is nothing the Democrats and Congress can do about it, so sit back and enjoy the ride, America,” Baldwin’s Trump said before the Oval Office broke into song.

One by one, cast members reprised their Season 44 impersonations – including Chris Redd’s MAGA hat-wearing Kanye West, Kate McKinnon’s Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Trump’s Muppet Show theme-singing sons – to celebrate the administration’s work.

When Robert De Niro’s Robert Mueller appeared with the hopes of delivering an important message to the American people, Trump quickly cut him off. “No collusion! No obstruction! So don’t stop me now!” the president sang.

Baldwin’s Trump closed it out by saying in his final appearance of Season 44, “Guys, it’s been fun. I don’t know what’s next for me but I wouldn’t be Donald Trump if I didn’t say tune in next season to see who lives and who dies. Have a wonderful summer, America.”

