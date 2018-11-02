HBO Criticizes Trump for Stealing ‘Game of Thrones’ Trademark to Promote Iran Sanctions

HBO criticized Donald Trump for stealing Game of Thrones‘ trademark in the president’s tweet promising sanctions against Iran. Trump’s tweet warns that, on November 5th, “Sanctions Are Coming,” employing Game of Thrones‘ unique font and riffing on the series’ longtime slogan “Winter Is Coming.”

HBO immediately pushed back against Trump’s tweet and stated the president did not receive permission for the Game of Thrones-aping image. “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” HBO said in a statement to Variety.

HBO’s official Twitter account also questioned the president’s tweet, “How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?”

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — HBO (@HBO) November 2, 2018

Game of Thrones actresses Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner also responded to Trump’s GOT-styled tweet with tweets that read “Not today” and “ew,” respectively.

Game of Thrones is the latest entity to come after Trump for the unauthorized use of their trademark. Most recently, Pharrell Williams threatened legal action against Trump after the president played “Happy” at an Indiana rally that took place just hours after the Pittsburgh synagogue shootings.