‘True Detective’ Season 4 in the Works With Barry Jenkins Producing

A fourth season of True Detective is in the works at HBO, with Barry Jenkins set to produce the latest installment of the beloved, Emmy-nominated anthology series.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Tigers Are Not Afraid filmmaker Issa López has been tapped to write and direct the first episode of Season 4, dubbed True Detective: Night Country.

While plot details haven’t been revealed, the fourth season will reportedly take place in the Arctic, during a period when nighttime can last the entire day. No casting decisions have been made yet, but its expected the new season will feature two female leads.

True Detective: Night Country would be the first season of the anthology since 2019, and the first without the input of the show’s creator Nic Pizzolatto; while Pizzolatto and HBO ended their partnership in 2020, HBO retained the rights to the anthology series, allowing them to revive the series with new showrunners; Jenkins — the Moonlight and The Underground Railroad filmmaker who signed an overall deal with HBO in 2021 — would serve as executive producer on the fourth season.

Earlier this year, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys revealed they were “developing various ideas” for a fourth season of True Detective, which premiered in 2014 with an Emmy-winning, instant classic first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. A less acclaimed second season — starring Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams — arrived in 2015. Following a four-year hiatus, True Detective returned in 2019 with a decades-spanning mystery led by Mahershala Ali that “redeemed” the franchise.