‘True Detective’: Mystery Plagues the Ozarks in New Season 3 Trailer

Mahershala Ali plays a detective haunted by a decades-old mystery in the latest trailer for HBO’s long-awaited third season of True Detective.

Season 3 of Nic Pizzolatto’s grim crime anthology stars Oscar winner Ali as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas tasked with investigating the disappearance of two young children; as Hays reveals in the trailer, the case is his last.

“The new season tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods,” HBO said of Season 3.

The latest trailer finds Hays piecing together what has happened over all three time periods. “My whole brain is a bunch of missing pieces,” Hays says in voiceover. “Things I’ve seen, things I’ve known, won’t do anything but cause harm… This case is all I can think of. No one will know the real story.”

Following a disappointing second season and an almost four-year hiatus, True Detective returns to HBO on January 13th, 2019.