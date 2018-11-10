See Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Revisit Texas Senate Race on ‘Colbert’

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, who covered the Texas senatorial race for the Late Show, visited Stephen Colbert Friday to discuss why Ted Cruz defeated Beto O’Rourke.

“It’s Texas. Let’s face it, Texas is a red state,” Triumph explained. “A pile of armadillo crap could win in Texas as long as it was a Republican. And that’s exactly what happened.”

The late-night host and insult comic dog also talked about O’Rourke’s impassioned concession speech where he said “fleeting profanity” – he dropped an f-bomb – on television. Triumph said of the slip-up, “Beto said a swear word on TV, can you imagine? A senatorial candidate cursing on stage like a common president.”

With the state of Florida’s governor and senator seats still in flux, Colbert and Triumph ruminated on the Sunshine State. “It was a disappointing time in Florida, I have to say, they had high hopes,” Triumph admitted. “But at least they had that ballot initiative to allow ex-felons to vote. So Don Jr., you might want to make Mar-A-Lago your primary residence.”

Triumph closed out his appearance by mocking the appearance of new Illinois governor JB Pritzker and sharing some of the victims from the insult comic dog’s Election Day hashtag #IVotedPoopOnMe, where voters received a personalized insult from the canine puppet.