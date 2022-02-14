Trevor Noah on Entertainer Duty for First White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Two Years

The annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner will make its return for the first time in two years on April 30 with Trevor Noah appointed as featured entertainer of the night.

The Daily Show host will be integral to the WHCA’s attempt to bring comedy back to the yearly gathering of journalists, politicians, and Washington, D.C., insiders that is often only worthwhile for the comic sets roasting the biggest punching bags in politics, some more intensely than others.

At the last dinner, in 2019, Ron Chernow gave a lengthy lecture about the history of journalism to a crowd that couldn’t care less. He was a change from the usual comedian hosting spot after Michelle Wolf tore into Donald Trump’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the 2018 gathering to a mixed response of praise and criticism.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week,” Steve Portnoy, the president of the WHCA, shared in a statement. “We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal.’”

President Biden is expected to attend this year’s WHCA dinner as another return to form. Trump skipped all four held during his presidency, and, by the end — particularly post-Huckabee Sanders’ teardown — was ordering his entire administration to boycott the event. The 2020 and 2021 gatherings were canceled due to Covid-related safety concerns.

With Noah, who will host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards three weeks prior, the WHCA is anticipating that this year’s dinner will “offer the first opportunity since 2016 for the press and the president to share a few laughs for a good cause.”