Trevor Noah Blasts Trump’s TV Address Following Death of ISIS Leader

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah blasted President Trump for his comments following the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — including the idea that the terrorist “died like a dog,” which Trump claimed Sunday during a nationally televised address. al-Baghdadi died during a U.S. raid in Northwestern Syria, with American military dogs helping pursue him into a tunnel, where he detonated a suicide vest that he was wearing.

“al-Baghdadi ‘died like a dog,’ but a dog is also the hero,” Noah said on Monday’s episode. “Some very mixed messages about dogs in this story.”

Noah picked apart Trump’s entire address, including the president’s mention of military forces blowing a hole through al-Baghdadi’s hideout instead of going “knock-knock” on the door.

“Yes, yes. Instead of knocking on the door and asking ISIS if they could come in, the Special Forces instead chose to blow a hole through the wall, which must have been traumatizing for Trump to watch,” Noah cracked. “He’s sitting there, like, ‘No, why did you damage that beautiful wall? That wall didn’t do anything to anybody. Why did you do that? Now Mexicans are going to pour into al-Baghdadi’s house and take all ISIS jobs.”

The comedian also criticized Trump for comparing the death of al-Baghdadi to the killing of Osama bin Laden — thereby turning a “big win in the fight against ISIS” into a “dick-measuring contest” with President Obama.

“What are you doing?” Noah asked Trump. “You don’t have to pretend this guy is a bigger ‘get’ than bin Laden. First of all, it’s childish. Secondly, he’s not. Bin Laden changed the entire world forever. It’s 18 years after 9/11, and I still can’t take four ounces of lotion onto an airplane. I go on vacation, and my skin is dry as fuck!”