 Trevor Noah Tackles Job Search for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Prince Is Getting an All-Star Grammy Tribute Concert Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Trevor Noah Considers Career Options for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Daily Show host foresees return to acting for the Duchess of Sussex, a future on reality TV for the Duke

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

On The Daily Show Wednesday, Trevor Noah mulled over some possible job prospects for Prince Harry after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced that they were effectively splitting from the royal family.

Yesterday, Harry and Markle made the largely unprecedented move to “step back” from the royals and “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.” Crucially, the couple have decided to split their time between North America and England, and are determined to become “financially independent.”

“This is what happens when you bring the first black woman into the Royal Family,” Noah cracked. “She looked at Harry and was like, ‘You need a job! You a grown ass man, you can’t still be living in your momma’s house, Harry!'”

While at the moment it seems like Prince Harry and Markle are bound for Canada, there’s plenty of speculation that they’ll eventually move to Los Angeles. Noah posited that theory, noting Markle is an actor and could easily start working again.

As for Harry, Noah quipped, “He can just join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. He can just be on TV fighting, ‘I know what you said about me, Denise! Say it to my face!'”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.