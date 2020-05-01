Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk for His Quarantine Tantrum

Elon Musk made headlines this week when he launched into a rant directed at California’s shelter-in-place mandate during a Tesla Q1 earnings call — and Trevor Noah was quick to poke fun at the tech entrepreneur on The Daily Show.

On the earnings call, Musk criticized the state’s requirement that people stay in their homes until the COVID-19 pandemic gets to a manageable level.

“The extension of the shelter-in-place or, frankly, I would call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights, that’s my opinion,” the entrepreneur said. “Breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why people came to America or built this country. What the fuck. Excuse me…if someone wants to stay in the house, that’s great. They should be allowed to stay in the house and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house, and they will be arrested if they do, this is fascist…give people back their goddamn freedom.”

In his Daily Show segment, Noah slammed Musk for suggesting that people were being forced against their will to stay inside their houses at all times.

“Finally, someone has decided to call out this fascist American government that’s asking people to please stay in their houses to try and save their own lives,” Noah said sarcastically. “I mean, you’re not even allowed to go to the grocery store anymore! Well, actually, you can go to the grocery store, but you can’t even go for a walk! I mean, you can do that too, but what about the beach? You’re not allowed to go to the beach, except for all the states where you’re allowed to go to the beach. But you definitely can’t go to H&M, and that is the definition of fascism.”