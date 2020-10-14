Trevor Noah on Trump’s Eagerness to Start Kissing Everyone After Covid-19 Hospitalization

Trevor Noah joked about President Donald Trump’s surprisingly affectionate return to the campaign trail after being hospitalized with Covid-19 on The Daily Show Tuesday, October 13th.

Like any self-respecting late-night host, Noah could not resist playing the clip of Trump at a Florida campaign rally Monday where the president said he was feeling so good after his bout with coronavirus that he was ready to run into the crowd and kiss everybody — “The guys and the beautiful women! Everyone!”

“Yes, my friends, it looks like Trump has emerged from his battle with a deadly virus and it’s made him horny as hell,” Noah joked. He added: “Kissing the women and the guys? I’m happy that Trump is now biohazard curious. That’s cool — although he may have just lost Mike Pence’s vote.”

Noah did express some concern that Trump’s recovery would be awful for public health, cracking, “How are his supporters gonna take coronavirus seriously if it can be beaten by a guy whose body is 83% chicken nuggets?” The host added that not only does Trump’s behavior set an example for the people around him, but the power of Trumpism is its ability to make people feel like they’re living vicariously through Trump.

“His supporters think that his success is their success,” Noah said. “They’re running around that rally like they got over Covid… It’s like that with everything he does. ‘Yeah we got tax cuts, baby!’ No motherfuckers, he got a tax cut, you’re unemployed!”