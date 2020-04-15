 Trevor Noah Questions Trump's Plan to Re-Open America After COVID-19 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Hear Memphis Soul Veteran Don Bryant's Yearning New 'Is It Over' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Trevor Noah: Trump Wants ‘Victory Parade’ for Re-Opening U.S. After Bailing on Coronavirus Battle

‘Daily Show’ host highlights president’s assertion of authority over governors after foisting other pandemic efforts on them

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Trevor Noah skewered President Donald Trump’s desire to earn the glory for re-opening the American economy after his handling of the coronavirus pandemic on The Daily Social Distancing Show Tuesday.

Noah noted that getting back to normal in the first place will be a long and complicated process, with experts warning that if people return to work too soon, it could spark a second wave of COVID-19 cases over the summer. Trump has said he plans to base his decision on a lot of “facts” and “instincts,” prompting Noah to crack, “This is the same guy whose instincts told him to look directly into the sun during an eclipse.”

Beyond leading him to potential retina damage, Noah added that Trump’s instincts have been wrong on coronavirus from the start. In the absence of federal leadership, though, America’s governors have stepped up to implement lockdowns, and now states on the West and East coasts have formed pacts to figure out how and when to re-open their economies.

“This is truly a brilliant idea,” Noah said, before deadpanning, “In fact, when I think about it, all the states should just join up. All the states should join up and they should work in unison with each other. They could call it, ‘The Together States in America.’ God damn, that’s brilliant, I gotta write that down!”

Unsurprisingly, Trump was not pleased about these multistate pacts, telling reporters that only he had the authority to to re-open the American economy. In turn, Noah replied, “Throughout this crisis, Trump has been pushing responsibility onto the governors at every opportunity — find your own ventilators, negotiate for your own PPE, you tell citizens to stay at home, that’s not my job. But now that it’s getting close to that time when America might be re-opening the economy, all of a sudden he’s like, ‘Me! Me! I get to push the button!’ But the truth is, Donald, if you’re not there for the battle, you don’t get to lead the victory parade.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, Donald Trump, The Daily Show, Trevor Noah

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.