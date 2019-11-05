Trevor Noah Mocks Trump’s Border Wall Following Smuggling Reports

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah mocked President Trump on Monday over his “virtually impenetrable” U.S./Mexico border wall, following reports that smugglers have cut through sections of the barrier using specialized blades and popular cordless power tools available at many hardware stores for around $100.

Trump boasted about the wall’s sturdiness on Friday during a rally in Mississippi, and he defended his signature project even after the Washington Post reported the smuggling news. “We have a very powerful wall, but no matter how powerful, you can cut through anything,” he told reporters the next day. “Cutting is one thing, but it’s easily fixed.”

“Just after Trump bragged about his super-wall, we learned that smugglers have been cutting through the new border wall with basic tools that you can buy at any hardware store,” Noah said. “I honestly wouldn’t be shocked if the guys at Home Depot showed the smugglers how to do it. Because those guys would help you with any project — they don’t judge!”

“For four years, this guy told us the wall would be ‘impenetrable,'” the host continued. “But now he’s like, ‘Yeah, of course, you can cut through anything.’ In the span of a few hours, Trump’s wall went from being Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to literally any other guy named Dwayne. Also, if Trump is saying he built it on purpose to be something that’s easy to open and then close, it isn’t a wall. My man, you built a door!”

Noah also criticized White House staffers for hosting a Halloween party with a station where children were encouraged to build a decorative ‘wall’ using personalized bricks. “People may be pissed off about that, but wait until you find out that the kids were also encouraged to find dirt on the Bidens,” the comedian cracked. “Trump was like, ‘I got a Kit Kat for anyone who brings me Hunter Biden’s password!'”