Trevor Noah Offers Coronavirus Updates From His Couch on Homemade ‘Daily Show’

From the quarantined comfort of his couch, Trevor Noah delved into the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in the first installment of The Daily Social Distancing Show.

At the top of the episode, Noah explained that, going forward, he and the rest of the Daily Show team were determined to find a way to keep producing the show from their respective homes and continue to keep people informed.

From there, Noah broke down the latest headlines, from the success of coronavirus testing in Italy to President Donald Trump claiming Asian-Americans were fine with him calling the disease “the Chinese virus.” Noah also touched on the decision to close the border between the U.S. and Canada for non-essential travel, cracking, “That actually made me kind of feel bad for Trump, because he’s finally getting the border shutdown he always wanted, it’s just happening with the wrong country, which sucks for him. It’s sort of like wishing for more vacation days but then you get fired — you sort of get what you want, but it’s not the same.”

Later, Noah checked in with Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. for an update on how he was handling self-isolation with his 3-year-old son, who’d recently decided to flush a bar of soap down the toilet. The pair also discussed the glaringly obvious imbalance between people who are able to get tested for the coronavirus (celebrities, athletes) and who aren’t (pretty much everyone else).

“I think if there’s ever a time to confirm if you’re an A-list celebrity, this is the time,” Wood deadpanned. “Look at the celebrities who got it, top-shelf: Idris Elba, Tom Hanks — bona fide stars… If we were both in line to get the corona test,” Wood added, gesturing to Noah, “and the swab lady came down the line, she’d be like, ‘Oh, Trevor Noah, come.’ And I’d be like, ‘What about me?’ And she’d be like, ‘No Anthony Anderson, I don’t watch Black-ish.'”