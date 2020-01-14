Trevor Noah Roasts ‘Those Men’ Nominated for Best Director Oscars

Trevor Noah poked fun at the most egregious 2020 Oscar snubs as well as their most shortsighted nominations on The Daily Show Monday.

The most glaring part of yesterday’s nominations was the complete absence of any women from the Best Directing category for the second year in a row. After announcing the nominees Monday morning, Insecure star Issa Rae even deadpanned, “Congratulations to those men.” Noah, in turn, quipped, “Wow, Issa Rae, damn. You know you’re in trouble when someone can throw shade by congratulating you.”

Noah went on to note that not only were the Best Director nominees all men, but Bong Joon-ho and Parasite aside, the other four films in the category — Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and The Irishman — were all extremely male movies. “Women probably have 10 minutes of dialogue in all the other films combined,” Noah said. “There’s no reason women shouldn’t have bigger roles in these movies — except for 1917, because women weren’t invented until the Thirties. That’s a fact.”

Specifically, Noah singled out the absence of Greta Gerwig for directing Little Women, a film that still racked up plenty of nominations, including Best Picture. He also touched on the overwhelmingly white acting nominees, although did applaud Cynthia Erivo’s nomination for starring in Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet — just with one small caveat. “It is kind of predictable that it was for playing a slave,” Noah cracked. “I’m not saying she didn’t deserve it, but just imagine if every white actor who was nominated got it for playing a supervisor at Whole Foods. White people, you’re more than that!”

The most outrageous Oscar snub for Noah, though? Best Editing for the guy who “edited” the Jeffrey Epstein tape.