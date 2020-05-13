Trevor Noah Wonders if Anyone, Even President Trump, Knows What ‘Obamagate’ Is

Trevor Noah tried to get to the bottom of President Donald Trump’s latest obsession, “Obamagate,” on The Daily Show Tuesday.

In the days since the Justice Department unexpectedly dropped the charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who pled guilty to lying to the FBI during the Mueller investigation, Trump has begun trying to frame the investigation itself as a crime of epic proportions orchestrated by Barack Obama.

On Mother’s Day, Trump accused Obama of “the biggest political crime in American history” on Twitter, although when asked what exactly that crime was at a press conference, the president said, “The crime is very obvious to everybody, all you have to do is read the newspapers.”

For Noah, Trump’s “Obamagate” rhetoric had a distinctly familiar feel. “Trump is treating Obama less like a criminal, and more like they’re in a relationship and Trump feels like Obama messed up,” the host cracked. Breaking out his impression of the president, Noah added, “If you don’t know what you did wrong, well I’m not gonna tell you… My friends were right about you, never date a Leo!”

Noah went on to suggest that Trump probably has no idea what “Obamagate” is supposed to be. “I think the only lesson Trump learned from Watergate is that things he doesn’t like should have the word ‘gate’ after it — Obama-gate, Salad-gate, Eric-gate,” he cracked as a picture of the president’s son flashed on screen.