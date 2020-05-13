 Trevor Noah Tries to Figure Out What Exactly 'Obamagate' Is - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Bob Dylan Cancels U.S. Summer Tour in 'Interest of Public Health and Safety' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Trevor Noah Wonders if Anyone, Even President Trump, Knows What ‘Obamagate’ Is

“I think the only lesson Trump learned from Watergate is that things he doesn’t like should have the word ‘gate’ after it”

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Trevor Noah tried to get to the bottom of President Donald Trump’s latest obsession, “Obamagate,” on The Daily Show Tuesday.

In the days since the Justice Department unexpectedly dropped the charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who pled guilty to lying to the FBI during the Mueller investigation, Trump has begun trying to frame the investigation itself as a crime of epic proportions orchestrated by Barack Obama.

On Mother’s Day, Trump accused Obama of “the biggest political crime in American history” on Twitter, although when asked what exactly that crime was at a press conference, the president said, “The crime is very obvious to everybody, all you have to do is read the newspapers.”

For Noah, Trump’s “Obamagate” rhetoric had a distinctly familiar feel. “Trump is treating Obama less like a criminal, and more like they’re in a relationship and Trump feels like Obama messed up,” the host cracked. Breaking out his impression of the president, Noah added, “If you don’t know what you did wrong, well I’m not gonna tell you… My friends were right about you, never date a Leo!”

Noah went on to suggest that Trump probably has no idea what “Obamagate” is supposed to be. “I think the only lesson Trump learned from Watergate is that things he doesn’t like should have the word ‘gate’ after it — Obama-gate, Salad-gate, Eric-gate,” he cracked as a picture of the president’s son flashed on screen.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Donald Trump, Late-Night TV, The Daily Show, Trevor Noah

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.