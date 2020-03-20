Trevor Noah Recounts Trump’s Embarrassing Coronavirus Cure Claims on ‘Daily Show’

Trevor Noah marveled at how President Donald Trump falsely claimed that there was a readily available coronavirus treatment on the latest installment of The Daily Social Distancing Show.

From the confines of his home, Noah spoke about Thursday’s press conference where Trump boasted that a malaria drug called chloroquine would soon be available as a coronavirus treatment. Moments later, however, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn was forced to address reporters and promptly say they still had to do a large clinical trial to see if chloroquine would actually be effective against COVID-19.

“If I could cover my face with my hands I would, because this is the most embarrassing thing ever,” Noah cracked. “The FDA Commissioner openly called the president out for making this shit up! … This would be like your mother commenting under your Facebook post like, ‘Just to be clear, Jeremy is not drowning in pussy — he’s currently in the basement playing Fortnite.'”

Elsewhere in the episode, Noah spoke about how governors are stepping up to ease peoples’ financial burdens and chastised spring breakers for partying with abandon during the pandemic. He also checked in with Daily Show correspondent and resident young person Jaboukie Young-White about how he was handling self-isolation. Young-White said he was basically stuck in a constant loop of Twitter and Instagram, prompting Noah to point out that’s how he normally spent his time at the office.

“Well right, but the Wi-fi at work is like so much faster,” Young-White deadpanned. “It’s actually been pretty hard on me. My retweet to like ratio is down by half.”