 Emmys 2020: Trent Reznor, Pharrell, RZA Earn Music Nominations - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Gregg Bissonette on Dream Gigs With Ringo Starr and David Lee Roth, Avoiding the Spinal Tap Curse Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Trent Reznor, Pharrell, RZA Among Musicians Nominated for Emmys

Mark Mothersbaugh, Kamasi Washington also notch nods for composition work

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Trent Reznor, Pharrell and RZA were among the musicians to pick up Emmy nominations for their work on various programs this year.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images (2), Mike Coppola/WireImage/Getty Images

Trent Reznor, Pharrell and the RZA are among a handful of musicians to score Emmy nominations this year for their work on various television programs.

Reznor and his long-time musical partner Atticus Ross picked up their first two Emmy nominations for their work on Watchmen, the hit miniseries that led all nominees this year with 26. Reznor and Ross’ score for the show is up for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series/Movie, while their classic jazz pastiche, “The Way It Used To Be,” earned a look for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. Reznor and Ross have already won an Oscar and a Grammy for their film scores — The Social Network and Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, respectively — and an Emmy win would put them a Tony away from an EGOT.

The Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category features several other notable nominees as well. Pharrell’s “Letter to My Godfather,” which he and his Neptunes cohort Chad Hugo crafted for The Black Godfather — a documentary on music industry pioneer Clarence Avant — is up for the award; as is British singer-songwriter Labrinth for “All For Us” from Euphoria. Ingrid Michaelson earned a nomination for “Build It Up” from Little Fires Everywhere, as did Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith and composer Siddhartha Khosla for their song “Memorized” from This Is Us.

Elsewhere, RZA picked up a nod for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for Hulu’s Wu-Tang Clan documentary, Wu-Tang: An American Saga. In the Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special, Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh was nominated for his work on Tiger King, while acclaimed jazz saxophonist and composer Kamasi Washington picked up a nom for the Michelle Obama doc, Becoming. And in the Outstanding Music Direction category, Sheila E., Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were nominated for helming Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince.

Related

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill - Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 7 - Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
Sepinwall on Emmys 2020: Wherefore Art Thou, 'Better Call Saul'?
Emmys 2020 Nominations: 12 Biggest Snubs and Surprises

Related

The Story of 4/20
The Story of 4/20
Rush's Geddy Lee: My 10 Favorite Bassists

While not specifically a music nomination, an episode of Dolly Parton’s Netflix anthology series, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, earned a nomination for Outstanding Television Movie.

The 2020 Emmy Awards will air September 20th on ABC.

In This Article: Emmy Awards, Emmys2020, Pharrell, RZA, Trent Reznor

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.