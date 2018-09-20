Rolling Stone
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross to Score HBO’s ‘Watchmen’

Damon Lindelof-helmed series expected to premiere next year

Oscar-winning duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will compose the score for HBO's upcoming adaptation of the graphic novel, 'Watchmen.'

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will compose the score for HBO’s upcoming television adaptation of the famed graphic novel, Watchmen.

Over the past few years, Reznor and Ross have balanced their Nine Inch Nails output with an array of film and television projects. The pair notably won an Oscar in 2010 for scoring The Social Network, while they’ve also provided music for films like Gone Girl, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, the climate-change documentary Before the Flood and Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s PBS documentary, The Vietnam War.

Reznor and Ross’ next two film projects include A Million Little Pieces – an adaptation of James Frey’s controversial memoir – and Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, Mid90s. In June, Nine Inch Nails released their most recent record, Bad Witch.

Though an exact release date has yet to be announced, HBO’s Watchmen adaptation is expected to premiere in 2019. Damon Lindelof – the co-creator of Lost and The Leftovers – will helm the project, which HBO said will “embrace the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.” The Watchmen cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson and more

