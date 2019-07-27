‘Transparent’: Watch First Trailer for Series’ ‘Musicale Finale’

Transparent has unveiled the first trailer for the Amazon Prime series’ two-hour “musicale finale” episode, which premieres on the streaming service on September 27th.

“The Transparent ‘Musicale Finale’ takes the beloved Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning series to new heights as a dazzling movie fantasia inspired by the classic musicals that shaped a culture,” Amazon said of the series finale’s synopsis.

“When the Pfeffermans face a life-changing loss, they begin a journey hilarious and melancholy, brazen and bold. As they face this new transition, they confront grief and come together to celebrate connection, joy, and transformation.”

Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Kathryn Hahn and returning “fan favorite” characters will reprise their role for the movie musical. Absent from the two-hour finale is actor Jeffrey Tambor, who was fired from Transparent following sexual harassment allegations; the death of his central character will be addressed in the series finale.

“We were all in mourning in many ways, and we all had to process together,” Transparent creator and showrunner Jill Soloway previously said of Tambor’s departure. “It was important [for the show] to go through all those stages. The show has always been a reflection of who we were, and we were mourning our own narrative.”