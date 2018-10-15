Rolling Stone
‘Transparent’ Plots Feature-Length Musical Episode for Series Finale

Series creator Jill Soloway aiming to craft two-hour piece as “‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ mixed with ‘La La Land’ mixed with ‘Flight of the Concords’ with something more Jewish thrown in”

Transparent" creator Jill Solloway poses at the 67th Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Reception at the Pacific Design Center, in West Hollywood, Calif2015 Primetime Emmy Awards - Performers Nominee Reception, West Hollywood, USA - 18 Sep 2015

'Transparent' will wrap its fifth and final season with a feature-length musical episode.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX Shutterstock

Transparent will wrap its fifth and final season with a feature-length musical episode. Jill Soloway, creator of the acclaimed series, told the New York Times that they’re aiming to craft the piece as “Jesus Christ Superstar mixed with La La Land mixed with Flight of the Conchords with something more Jewish thrown in. A little Yentl.”

Soloway detailed their process behind the episode, noting that they have been collaborating on music with their sister Faith and transgender actress-musician Shakina Nayfack (who plays Lola on Hulu’s Difficult People).

The New York Times teased a segment of the musical, describing Soloway and Nayfack as singing and humming the lyrics, “How do I say this delicately? We all have closet Jewish ADHD, plus there’s guilt and shame … We need to sit in it, sit in all of it. So many feelings that you have to unpack. All this karma sitting square on your back. But here is the bottom line. You need to give it time.”

The series finale, set to air in the fall of 2019, will not appear separately from the Amazon drama but will be integrated into Season Five as a two-hour piece, Deadline reports. No music has been recorded, and the episode has yet to be filmed.

Transparent‘s final installments will not include former star Jeffrey Tambor, who was fired from the show in February after a series of sexual harassment allegations.

In This Article: Transparent

