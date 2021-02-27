Trailers of the Week: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Tina,’ ‘The Underground Railroad’ and More

Tina

Filled with never-before-seen archival footage, personal photos, and audiotapes, the new HBO documentary tells the story of the legendary Tina Turner. In the film’s first trailer, the singer tells the story of her mother. “I thought she was so pretty March,” she says. Turner recalls how she used to love to watch her mother cook, until one day — she ran off and never came back. Over a moving rendition of “Proud Mary,” Turner says: “I wanted her to come for me, and I waited. She never did. And it’s alright, you know why? I’m a girl from a cotton field that pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes, and I’m here for you.” (March 27th)

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season Four

June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) has made her escape from Gilead. In a deserted city, June has traded in her handmaid’s red dress and white bonnet uniform for casual clothes. In a flashback, June appears in a truck bed with members of the resistance, who appear to have helped her escape. While Billie Eilish’s “You Should See Me in a Crown” plays, forces from Gilead prepare to hunt her down. However, June is unphased, ready to fight. Despite the price on her head, the teaser ends on an optimistic note: June has arrived in Canada. (April 28th)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Mighty Ducks have changed a lot since the Nineties: The once-ragtag group is now the powerhouse of the rink, where kids show up to practice with their very own trainer and pediatric sports psychologist. 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) isn’t the kind of player that the 21st-century ducks are looking for. However, once he’s dropped from the team, his true journey with hockey begins. His mom (Lauren Graham) takes it upon herself to form a new squad of underdogs. She gets a little help, too, from none other than Gordon Bombay, the Duck’s original coach. (March 26th)

Murder Among the Mormons

“The only way to keep a secret between two people is to kill one of them.” So begins the teaser for Netflix’s three-part documentary on the 1985 pipe bombing at Salt Lake City’s LDS Church. The attack killed two people and injured a third: Mark Hofmann, who was a collector of rare documents, including the infamous White Salamander Letter, which painted a controversial picture of the church’s roots. As Hofmann fought for his life following the attack, investigators worked to uncover the bomber’s motives — and how they could be linked to the interests of the church. “People who wanted to protect the Church didn’t want this document to come to light,” says an interviewee. (March 3rd)

The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning novel is being adapted into a 10-episode series from Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Barry Jenkins. While the teaser clocks in at just over 20 seconds of new footage, we are introduced to Cora Randall as she makes her escape out of the Antebellum South. “Free or runaway?” a woman asks her at a transportation depot. “I’m not sure,” Cora replies. In rapid succession, we get a glimpse of the fury, danger, and hope that will mark her journey on the rumored railroad. (May 14th)