Trailers of the Week: ‘Coming 2 America,’ ‘Moxie,’ ‘The Nevers,’ and More

ALLEN v. FARROW

HBO is releasing an investigative documentary film on the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow. Using home videos, court documents, police evidence, and never-before-released audio tapes, the film goes deeper than the headlines ever have, to examine the fractured family’s trauma. (February 21st)

Coming 2 America

In the latest trailer for the sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 comedy, King Akeem (Murphy) is facing a threat to his leadership. However, his rule can be stabilized if only he has a male heir to follow in his footsteps. As luck would have it, he does have a long-lost son – in America. King Akeem and his confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) must leave their African nation and journey back to Queens – where hilarious adventures await. (March 5th)

Heartworn Highways

In 1976, the cult country music documentary captured the hard-living, gritty spirit of outlaw country. At the time, a new generation of talent had emerged, including Townes Van Zandt, Peggy Brooks, Guy Clark, Rodney Crowell, Steve Young, David Allan Coe, Steve Earle. Now, for the first time, the film – filled with memorable musical moments – is getting a virtual release. The new teaser shows Guy Clark plucking out “L.A. Freeway,” plus an emotional “Waiting Around To Die” from Van Zandt. (February 5th)

Moxie

Vivian (Hadley Robinson) flies under the radar, and that’s exactly where she wants to be. That way, she avoids being the target of bullying and harassment, which have been normalized in her high school. It’s not until a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) comes on the scene that Vivian realizes that hiding doesn’t help anyone – including herself. Learning how to rebel, Vivian takes notes from her mother’s riot grrrl past. “Me and my friends protested everything,” says Vivian’s mother (Amy Poehler). Soon, Vivian and her friends are up to the same thing. (March 3rd)

The Nevers

It’s Victorian Era London, and there’s a powerful phenomenon sweeping the city in the form of a new underclass: The “Touched.” Mostly women, the Touched have great supernatural abilities. As their power grows, many in society feel threatened and want to be rid of them. Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) fight back against this, to make room for their group that defies all known order. (April)

Pelé

The new Netflix documentary chronicles the remarkable life of Brazilian football player, Edson Arantes do Nascimento – better known as Pelé. The film follows his path to becoming the “King of Football” and leading his team to victory at the 1970 World Cup. Pelé himself appears for rare video interviews in which he opens up about what his career has meant. “I think the biggest gift you receive in victory isn’t the trophy,” he says. “It’s the relief.” (February 23rd)

Pixie

Pixie Hardy (Olivia Cooke) is determined to avenge her mother’s death. In order to do so, she must carry out a heist – but it goes terribly wrong. In the aftermath, she teams up with two misfits, and together, they are in way over their heads – especially when a gang of criminal priests and nuns lead are on their trail. As the new clip reveals, the deadly religious gang is lead by none other than Alec Baldwin. (March 5th)

Punky Brewster

Nearly four decades later, Punky Brewster is back, and she’s still wearing mismatched shoes. Now, Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) is a divorced single mom trying to raise three kids and get her own life back on track; which means getting over the ex-husband she still has feelings for. As if that’s not enough to juggle, Punky welcomes a new addition to their family: Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young, spunky girl in the foster care system, who is a lot like Punky’s own childhood self. Punky’s kids protest, but she is frim: “OK, here’s the thing: We’re doing it.” (February 25th)

The World’s a Little Blurry

In the latest teaser for the upcoming Billie Eilish documentary, we see Eilish and her brother Finneas come up with the opening lines of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?: “I have taken out my Invisalign, and this is the album.” From there, we see more behind the scenes recording footage. Billie thinks a take sounds horrible, Finneas declares it awesome. The sibling’s parents are also seen, supporting their ambitions at every step. (February 26th)