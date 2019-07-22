Trailer Reveals First Look at TV Adaptation of ‘Snowpiercer’

It’s been a long time coming for TBS release their TV adaptation of Bong Joon-ho’s 2014 film Snowpiercer. The new version, coming in the spring of 2020, stars Daveed Diggs in Chris Evans’s former role as a man trapped on a continuously moving train containing the remains of humanity.

In the first trailer for the series, released during San Diego Comic-Con, where some first-look footage was also shown, viewers get a glimpse of an icy dystopian world where people have to keep moving on a train so as not to freeze to death. Jennifer Connelly appears as Melanie Cavill, the mysterious and villainous head of hospitality on the train. Diggs is Andrew Layton, a member of the steerage class who is given permission to visit the richer cars. There’s an inevitable mutiny and class struggle, as seen in the original film, although the story is obviously more drawn out here.

Snowpiercer is being helmed by showrunner Graeme Manson, who previously brought fans Orphan Black and took over for creator Josh Friedman after he was fired for creative differences. Alison Wright, Lena Hall, Mickey Sumner and Steven Ogg also star. A second season of the show has already been ordered, with more episodes potentially set to arrive later in 2020.