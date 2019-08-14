Tracy Morgan, Sarah Silverman, Nick Kroll Lead ‘Crank Yankers’ Season Five

Tracy Morgan, Sarah Silverman, Nick Kroll, Aubrey Plaza, Tiffany Haddish and Kathy Griffin lead the cast for the long-awaited fifth season of Comedy Central’s Crank Yankers. The first episode of the revived series — in which comedians voice puppets reenacting absurd and outrageous prank calls — premieres September 25th.

Adam Carolla, Kevin Nealon, Chelsea Peretti, Will Forte, Nikki Glaser, David Alan Grier, Demetri Martin, Bobby Moynihan, Arturo Castro, Jeff Ross and Adam Pally will also contribute to Season 5. Returning puppet characters include Elmer Higgins, Niles Standish, Spoonie Luv and Bobby Fletcher.

Comedy Central previewed the new installment with a trailer featuring a montage of wacky one-liners and awkward interactions, including the following questions: “What if I get pregnant by a ghost?”, “Why are you burping on the phone?” and “How are we able to handle a wet and sticky load?” The clip ends with a character rejoicing, “I’m so happy because I’m making a brown, beautiful doody in my pants.”

Jimmy Kimmel, showrunner for the upcoming season, will executive produce alongside Carolla and Daniel Kellison. The trio created the show in 2002, and it ran for four total seasons (until 2007) during its initial run on the network.