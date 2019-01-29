Watch Tracy Morgan as Lou Bega in Hilarious ‘Mambo No. 5’ Biopic Spoof

Tracy Morgan channeled a little bit of Lou Bega on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The actor unveiled the “exclusive world premiere” of mock biopic Mambo No. 5. The spoof traced the origins of Lou Bega’s 1999 hit, beginning with Morgan as Bega telling his father he wants to be a mambo star instead of work in a paprika mine, like his dad.

His dream comes true as he’s later seen in a studio working on lyrics, apparently while being hungry. “A little bit of pineapple. No,” Morgan reprimands himself. “A little bit of Italian sausage sandwich. NO!” Soon a trail of women comes in and the inspiration of names for the song is revealed.

But there’s also the matter of the song’s name, whose genesis is aided by a ponytail-donning producer played by Kimmel. The faux trailer comes complete with made-up stellar reviews and a Nobel Prize nod.

Morgan is in the midst of promoting What Men Want, which he stars in alongside Taraji P. Henson. Directed by Adam Shankman, the movie – which features Henson’s character gaining the ability to read men’s minds much like Mel Gibson’s character in 2000’s What Women Want – hits theaters on February 8th.