See Tracy Morgan Introduce New Character ‘LaDonald Trump’ on ‘Kimmel’

“It’s good to be here, you honky snowflake,” comedian’s rendition of president tells late-night host

Tracy Morgan, as “LaDonald Trump,” interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue Tuesday on the host’s late-night show.

Midway through Kimmel’s bit about Stormy Daniels and her upcoming book about Donald Trump, where the porn star says Trump has a “dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart,” Morgan in costume – Trump-like wig, ill-fitting suit, comically small hands and skin smothered in orange makeup – sauntered onto the stage, befuddling Kimmel.

“It’s a hilarious new character I’m doing, just go with it,” Morgan told Kimmel. “It’s good to be here, you honky snowflake.”

Morgan’s president then proceeded to call his Vice President Mike Pence “an albino bitch” and his wife “Mesothelioma,” but he declined to join Kimmel for another segment after the commercial break.

“My nipples are getting itching from the orange paint,” Morgan’s LaDonald Trump said. “I painted my whole body because I care about my craft. Suck it, Alec Baldwin.”

