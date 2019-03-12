Former Blink-182 Guitarist Tom DeLonge Details UFO TV Series on History Channel

Former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge will executive produce a new History Channel mini-series about the government’s secret UFO program, Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation. The six-part series is expected to premiere in May.

Unidentified will be centered around an interview with Luis Elizondo, the former military intelligence official who helmed the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program until it was shuttered in 2012. Elizondo was one of the primary sources in The New York Times’ 2017 report about AATIP, where he researched and investigated “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” (after retiring from the Pentagon, Elizondo joined DeLonge’s To the Stars Academy).

Unidentified will feature newly authenticated evidence and footage of UFOs, as well as interviews with eyewitnesses and former military personnel. Per a statement, the show will “expose a series of startling encounters and embark on fascinating new investigations that will urge the public to ask questions and look for answers.”

In a statement, DeLonge said, “With this show, the real conversation can finally begin. I’m thankful to History for giving the To The Stars Academy team of world-class scientists, engineers and intelligence experts the opportunity to tell the story in a comprehensive and compelling way. I think everyone that watches the show will walk away with questions answered and a feeling of, ‘Wow, I get it now.’”

Along with DeLonge and Elizondo, Unidentified will feature other members of the To the Stars Academy, which DeLonge founded in 2015 to enable researchers to explore the “outer edges of science” and technology. These include Chris Mellon, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense and Intelligence, Hal Puthoff, a CIA researcher and quantum physicist and Jim Simian, a retired CIA intelligence service member.