Tom Cruise Makes James Corden His Reluctant Goose on a Wild ‘Top Gun’ Jet Ride

Tom Cruise made James Corden his extremely reluctant Goose stand-in as he took the Late Late Show host out for a ride in a pair of fighter jets to mark the release of Top Gun: Maverick.

The segment began with Cruise picking up Corden at the airport at five in the morning, then taking him for a topsy-turvy ride on a 1944 airplane. But the real fun — or horror, for Corden — began when Cruise started prepping Corden for a ride on a much faster, modern jet. When Corden tried to run off, Cruise stopped him and insisted the comedian was his Goose — the character played by Anthony Edwards in the first Top Gun flick.

As Corden quickly noted, however, “When you say, ‘I’m your Goose,’ it makes me feel excited, and then I realize that Goose dies at the end of the film.” Cruise then eased Corden’s anxiety by insisting he was only Goose from the movie’s first half. “That’s the Goose I want to be,” joked Corden. “I want to be in a bar, singing ‘You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling.'”

From there, Cruise set about trying to acclimate Corden as best he could to the experience of flying in a fighter jet, dropping into “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” each time the comedian’s nerves began to spike. And with some time to kill before the flight the following day, they attempted to play a little beach volleyball, but the game was cut short when Corden hurt his wrist on the first volley.

For all his anxiety, Corden seemed to enjoy the first few moments in the jet with Cruise, but that swiftly changed as the actor began dive-bombing, zipping through narrow mountain gaps, and making big fat loops in the sky. After safely getting back to Earth, Cruise even told Corden, “You can be my wingman anytime.” Corden swiftly retorted, “You know what, I think I’m good.”