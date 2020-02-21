‘Breaking Bad’ Gifts Us a Todd-Centric Short Before ‘Saul’ Season Premiere

With the season five premiere of Better Call Saul this Sunday, you might be looking back at Breaking Bad fondly. AMC has you covered. Earlier this week, they quietly dropped a Bad short titled “Snow Globe,” featuring the eerily chipper drug dealer/manufacturer Todd (Jesse Plemons) and the voice of fancy meth businesswoman, Lydia (Laura Fraser).

In the brief clip, Todd — who is besotted with Lydia — makes her a bizarre snow globe featuring plastic versions of the two of them, plus a giant ladybug, some barrels of meth and a teacup. While he works, he leaves a message on her machine, first chatting about meth production and finally inviting her to the symphony.

At this point, Lydia picks up, flummoxed by the call, and hangs up on the heartbroken Todd as a corny yacht rock track plays. Don’t feel too bad for Todd, though — remember how he kept Jesse (Aaron Paul) captive in 2019’s Bad sequel film El Camino? The hideous snowglobe even makes an appearance in El Camino when we get a peak at Todd’s ominously grandma-esque apartment.

Better Call Saul premieres Sunday, February 23rd, at 10 p.m. EST on AMC. A prequel to Breaking Bad, the show tells the tale of how Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) lawyer, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), went from knock-around try-hard lawyer to con man.

Creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould recently spoke about the show’s throwback soundtrack with Rolling Stone, with Gilligan saying: “There is a certain nostalgia that [the music] evokes, but also this wistfulness. That word will probably keep reappearing here, because there’s something to me about this character, Saul Goodman — this feeling of bygone days, of better days that you’ve now passed.”